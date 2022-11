Kispert will come off the bench Monday against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Kispert had started his team's last four contests due to multiple injuries to Washington's starting five, but he'll return to a bench role Monday evening. He scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in his last appearance as a reserve, which dates back to Nov. 18 against Miami.