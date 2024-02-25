Kispert (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Kispert was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to his non-COVID illness, and the Wizards ruled him out after the scheduled tipoff time for the game. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Warriors.
