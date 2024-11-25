Kispert finished Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

Kispert shined off the bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three. Kispert concluded as one of five Wizards to record 15 or more points and has now reached that mark in six contests so far this year.