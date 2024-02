Avdija (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Avdija has missed the last three games due to a left heel contusion, but he'll be able to return to action against the Lakers. Over eight appearances in February, he's averaged 20.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game, but it's unclear whether the Wizards will monitor his workload Thursday.