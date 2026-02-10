Hardy (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Hardy is available for the first time since being traded from Dallas to Washington, though it's unclear how large a role, if any, he'll play for his new team. Keep an eye out for an update on Keshawn George (ankle) and Bilal Coulibaly (heel) closer to tipoff, as both are listed as questionable. If one, or both, are sidelined, Hardy could be tasked with a sizeable role.