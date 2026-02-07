Watkins is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Nets on Saturday.

Several Wizards players are unavailable for Saturday's contest due to injury or with trades pending, so Watkins will enter Washington's starting lineup for the third time this season. The rookie-second rounder spent most of the early portion of the season in the G League but has established a consistent role for himself off the bench as of late. Watkins has averaged 5.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals over 22.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.