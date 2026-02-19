This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Heading to bench
Watkins is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Indiana.
It'll instead be Tristan Vukcevic manning the middle for the Wizards on Thursday. Watkins has averaged 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games (two starts).