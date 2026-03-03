This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Out for Tuesday
Watkins (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Magic.
Watkins has been playing a modest role for the Wizards in recent weeks, so his absence will leave the Wizards shorthanded. With Watkins sidelined, the Wizards could leab more on Will Riley and Jaden Hardy.