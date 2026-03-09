This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Won't go Tuesday
Watkins (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Watkins is set to miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle and foot. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday in Orlando. Meanwhile, Leaky Black may continue to play meaningful minutes.