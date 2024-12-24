Valanciunas finished with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder.

Valacinuas stepped into the starting lineup after Alex Sarr was ruled out due to a back injury. To no one's surprise, Valanciunas delivered a vintage performance, recording his first double-double in over two weeks. It's been a frustrating season for Valanciunas, coming off the bench as the Wizards lean heavily into their youth. At this point, it seems that he would need a trade to have any chance at playing a consistent 20-minute role. Even then, he would likely be moving to another backup role, assuming he is shipped to a contending team.