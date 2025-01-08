Valanciunas supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets.

The veteran big man finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Corey Kispert (23 points) in the blowout loss. Valanciunas has played a muted role throughout the season with the Wizards prioritizing Alexandre Sarr's development, and Valanciunas will likely continue to hover around the 20-minute mark. The 32-year-old has reached double-digit points in three of his last five games, and during that five-game span, he has shot 60.0 percent from the floor in 21.0 minutes per contest.