Valanciunas finished Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Lakers with five points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes.

Valanciunas once again got the starting nod Thursday while Alex Sarr (ankle) remains out, and struggled to find his shot in the outing but did manage to lead all Wizards starters in assists. Valanciunas has been relatively quiet offensively as of late, failing to reach double figures in scoring in six of his last 10 outings.