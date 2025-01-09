Valanciunas ended Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Philadelphia with 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes.

Starting for rookie first-rounder Alexandre Sarr (illness) against a 76ers team without Joel Embiid (foot), Valanciunas double-doubled for the 10th time this season but struggled with a game-high eight turnovers. The veteran big man has now started eight games for the Wizards in 2024-25, averaging 14.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals in 25.1 minutes as a member of Washington's first unit. If Sarr isn't feeling well enough to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Valanciunas would be in line to once again make a spot start at center and experience a sizable boost in fantasy appeal.