Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Poole will miss a second straight game due to a hyperextended elbow, and it's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, though his next chance will come Wednesday versus Utah. With Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) also sidelined, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart should see more minutes.

