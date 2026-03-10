Wizards' Julian Reese: Not available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reese (two-way) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Reese has played at least 26 minutes in each of the Wizards' last four contests and has made three starts during that stretch, but because he's signed to a two-way contract, he has limited availability for the rest of the season. With the Wizards choosing to hold Reese out Tuesday, he'll be eligible to suit up for nine of the team's remaining 18 contests.
