Champagnie produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 loss to the Hawks.

Champagnie returned from a one-game absence, scoring 14 points in 15 minutes off the bench. While his knee issue only ended up costing him the one game, it certainly sets the table for future absences, should Washington opt to go that way. Based on what we have seen over the past two weeks, Champagnie is going to be a hard player to trust, other than as a potential streaming candidate, if and when he is available.