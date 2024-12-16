Champagnie racked up 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Celtics.

Making his fourth straight start due to injuries to injuries to Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Kyshawn George (ankle), Champagnie produced his first career double-double and just the second game of his career with 10-plus boards. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.8 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks during his stint in the starting five while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor, and he may be playing well enough to hang onto a spot in the Wizards' rotation even after the roster gets healthier.