Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie logged 29 minutes when these clubs met Tuesday, finishing with five points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. However, he's in danger of missing the rematch because of a right knee contusion. If Champagnie doesn't suit up, it could mean more work for Jamir Watkins, Anthony Gill (neck/back) and Will Riley.