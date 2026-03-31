Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start Monday's game against the Lakers.
Champagnie will step into the starting five due to the Wizards being shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set. As a starter this season (17 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.
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