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Champagnie will start Monday's game against the Lakers.

Champagnie will step into the starting five due to the Wizards being shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set. As a starter this season (17 games), the 24-year-old forward has averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.

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