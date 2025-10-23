Middleton logged 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Bucks.

Middleton's heroic return to Milwaukee was a successful one on an individual level as he put up 23 points and finished second on the team in shot attempts. While he's obviously a valued veteran presence on the team, it's fair to wonder just how long the Wizards rely on him in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season. He's likely to see his name in the rumor mill quite a bit this season.