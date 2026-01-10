Middleton finished Friday's 128-107 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.

Middleton continues to be used sparingly despite his starting role, having now logged no more than 23 minutes in each of his past nine games. Couple that with the fact that he is typically rested whenever the team has a back-to-back set, and we have ourselves a streaming consideration, and nothing more. If he is traded, Middleton's role could change, although given his limitations, that feels unlikely.