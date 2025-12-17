Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Out again Thursday
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in San Antonio.
Thursday will mark Middleton's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game in Memphis. Expect Justin Champagnie to continue to start in Middleton's absence.