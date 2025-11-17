Middleton ended with 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-106 loss to the Nets.

Middleton was able to get back on track scoring-wise Sunday, dropping 14 on five free-throws made after averaging 5.8 points and no free-throws in his previous five contests. Middleton has not been efficient offensively for Washington, averaging just 8.4 points on 43.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from the three-point line after his 23-point season debut.