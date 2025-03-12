Middleton recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to the Pistons.
Middleton returned to action after sitting out the previous game. This has been a trend for Middleton since arriving via trade from Milwaukee. Although he can still be a productive player, Middleton is not only missing random games, he is also playing limited minutes when available.
