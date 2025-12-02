Wizards' Khris Middleton: Sitting out vs. 76ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Tuesday is the second half of back-to-back contests for the Wizards, which means Middleton is getting the night off for maintenance. The expectation is that the veteran forward will return to the lineup Friday against the Celtics. In Middleton's absence Tuesday, Cam Whitmore and Justin Champagnie should both handle a larger role.
