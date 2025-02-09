Smart will likely make his Wizards debut after the All-Star break, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

That means Smart is slated to miss Monday's game against the Spurs and Wednesday's game against the Pacers but will be available for a Feb. 21 matchup against the Bucks. Khris Middleton (trade pending) is in the same boat as Smart, and it's unclear how the recently-acquired veterans will fit with the Wizards' young core.