Baldwin was traded to the Wizards on Thursday as part of the deal that sends Jordan Poole to Washington and brings Chris Paul to Golden State, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors acquired the Wizards' pick at No. 57 overall (Trayce Jackson-Davis) and in exchange agreed to send Baldwin, the 28th pick in last year's NBA Draft, back to Washington as part of the larger, Paul-Poole swap from earlier in the day. Baldwin spent much of last season in the G League but saw action in 31 games for the Warriors, posting 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 made threes (38.1% 3Pt) in 7.3 minutes per contest. Situationally, he should be in a much better spot with the Wizards, who appear poised to embrace a multi-year rebuild.