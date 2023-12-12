Baldwin logged 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Monday's 146-101 loss to the 76ers.
The Wizards were blown out of this game, allowing Baldwin to see his largest workload of the season and to set multiple season-high marks. Going into Monday's game, Baldwin had played a total of 15 minutes on the season. With how badly the Wizards have struggled this season, it seems likely that Baldwin will get more opportunities with Washington down the stretch.
