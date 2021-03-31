Lopez scored 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with 11 rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Lopez came off the bench but managed to reach 20 minutes for the third time in his last six games to record his third double-double of the campaign. He'll benefit from Daniel Gafford's (ankle) absence, though the minutes distribution between Lopez and Alex Len has been difficult to predict throughout the season. Given Lopez's relatively low-upside skillset, it's difficult to read too much into this performance.