Hachimura (ankle) will not play in Monday's contest against the Timberwolves, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Hachimura will officially miss his fifth consecutive game for the Wizards as he tends to his ankle injury. The Gonzaga product's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday in Brooklyn.
