Wizards' Tre Johnson: Ruled out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (ankle) will not play Friday against the Lakers.
Johnson suffered a left ankle sprain Thursday against the Bucks and was unable to return, so it's not a surprise to see him sitting out for this contest. In his absence, the Wizards will likely rely heavily on second-year point guard Bub Carrington.