Johnson amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Nuggets.

It was Johnson's highest-scoring output since the Jan. 11 loss in Phoenix. The 2025 first-rounder should continue handling extra usage until Trae Young (knee) is ready to make his team debut. Johnson has averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per tilt in 11 games this month.