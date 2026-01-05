Johnson closed Sunday's 141-115 loss to the Timberwolves with 13 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Johnson had an uncharacteristic night offensively after hitting at a clip of 55.8 percent from the field and 65.0 percent from downtown in his previous four contests entering Sunday. Even so, he still managed to score in double figures for a ninth straight game and knocked down a season-high six shots from the charity stripe. Johnson should continue to see his name in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future with Kyshawn George (hip) still without a clear timetable for a return.