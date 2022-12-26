Barton (back) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Barton was initially considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup, but he'll be able to return after missing Friday's game due to low back pain. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.
