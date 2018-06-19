2018 Outlook: Kellen Clemens

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kellen Clemens, QB, FA

Kellen Clemens remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team as a backup quarterback. He played sparingly for the Chargers in 2017 behind Philip Rivers, and he hasn't attempted more than eight passes in a season since 2013. The Chargers have moved on from Clemens as Rivers' backup, so keep an eye on where he signs. Clemens should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...