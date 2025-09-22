Robinson had two carries for 22 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 16-15 win over Arizona.

Robinson saw his usage drop to nine percent on offense (six snaps) against the Cardinals, and his two touches checked in well below the 8.5 he averaged over the first two weeks of the campaign. The 26-year-old made the most of his sparse opportunities Sunday, ripping off a season best 19-yard run in the fourth quarter. No other backup saw the field on offense in the win, so Robinson's reduced playing time was likely the result of the 49ers leaning on Christian McCaffrey heavily against a division opponent. Expect Robinson to continue receiving a handful of carries backing up CMC against the Jaguars next Sunday.