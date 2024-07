Latu (knee) opened 49ers training camp without an injury designation Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama missed his entire rookie campaign after sustaining a meniscus injury in San Francisco's last preseason game. Latu and appears to be past the injury, and he will battle Eric Saubert for the No. 3 tight end spot behind George Kittle and Logan Thomas.