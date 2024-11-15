McCaffrey (Achilles) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey is enduring practice limitations this week in the wake of his season debut this past Sunday in Tampa Bay, a contest in which he turned 19 touches into 107 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, reserve RBs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo combined for two carries for five yards. Assuming McCaffrey gains clearance for Week 11 action against the Seahawks -- be it on Friday's injury report or about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff -- he'll assume the lead-back role for the 49ers.