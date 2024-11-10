McCaffrey (Achilles) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

McCaffrey's long-awaited season debut is here due to the Achilles tendinitis that has plagued him since early August and required a trip to Germany in September to help address the issue. As the 49ers returned from a Week 9 bye this past Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that McCaffrey had experienced "no pain" in either of his Achilles recently, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and he followed up back-to-back limited practices with a full session Friday, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. The 49ers then activated McCaffrey from injured reserve Saturday, and a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Sunday morning indicated the running back anticipates taking on his normal workload. In 27 regular-season contests for San Francisco since arriving there in October 2022, McCaffrey has averaged 20.4 touches per game and scored 31 total TDs.