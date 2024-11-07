McCaffrey (Achilles) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Following the 49ers' Week 9 bye, the 49ers designated McCaffrey for return from injured reserve Monday, and he's proceeded to log back-to-back capped sessions. Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday that McCaffrey has experienced "no pain" in either of his Achilles, so the team likely is just easing the running back in this week. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will unveil whether McCaffrey is cleared ahead of the weekend or 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, assuming he's able to make his season debut.