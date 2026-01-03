49ers' Curtis Robinson: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
Robinson will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game, with Eric Kendricks seeming to have earned the No. 2 middle linebacker spot on the depth chart. Robinson will likely not be active again this season as long as the 49ers' linebacker corps maintains its current health.
