Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Robinson will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game, with Eric Kendricks seeming to have earned the No. 2 middle linebacker spot on the depth chart. Robinson will likely not be active again this season as long as the 49ers' linebacker corps maintains its current health.

