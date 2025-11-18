Robinson totaled 12 tackles (five solo) during the 49ers' 41-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Robinson mostly served on special teams in the 10 regular-season games prior to Week 11, but he was thrust into a more prominent role on defense after Tatum Bethune exited in the first half due to a high-ankle sprain. Robinson took advantage of the opportunity, posting a career-high 12 tackles to finish tied with Cody Simon for the most tackles in Sunday's game. Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Bethune is expected to miss multiple weeks while recovering from his ankle injury, so Robinson should start at middle linebacker for as long as the former is sidelined.