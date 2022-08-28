Samuel is missing Sunday's practice due to a bruise behind his knee, and while he likely won't practice this week, he should be ready for the 49ers' season opener Sunday, Sept. 11 at Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel made one appearance during exhibition season Thursday at Tennessee, but he was unable to hook up with new starting quarterback Trey Lance on his only target while playing 10 offensive snaps. Now, Samuel is tending to a knee issue. On a positive note, his status for Week 1 doesn't seem to be in question, but his practice reps may be limited in the lead-up to that contest.