Samuel (hamstring) has a chance to return following the 49ers' Week 8 bye, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

All three of Mike Evans (Achilles), Samuel and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are eyeing a Week 9 return against the Raiders, so the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart could look vastly different coming out of the bye. Samuel would likely go back to his part-time role, handling short-area passes and an occasional handoff or two. He's not a particularly exciting fantasy play when Evans, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) are all healthy.