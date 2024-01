Samuel suffered a head injury during Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Green Bay and is questionable to return, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Samuel suffered the injury after making a catch in the first quarter and took some time to leave the field. He subsequently headed to the medical tent and has been deemed questionable to return. If Samuel is unable to get back into the contest, Jauan Jennings will likely see more snaps on offense for the 49ers.