San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Cowing (hamstring) could have his 21-day practice window opened during Week 18 prep, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Cowing has been slow to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained early in training camp, which has resulted in him spending the entire season to date on injured reserve. Shanahan had previously stated that the second-year wideout was on track to resume practicing following the 49ers' Week 14 bye, but nearly a month later, Cowing has yet to gain clearance for on-field work. Even if the 49ers elect to open Cowing's practice window at some point during the upcoming week, he's unlikely to be activated prior to Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Seahawks. A return at some point during the postseason could be on the table, however.