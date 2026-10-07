San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Juszczyk will miss multiple weeks after hyperextending and sustaining a bone bruise to his right knee in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The veteran fullback can be safely ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, and while he appears likely to avoid a stint on injured reserve, he could be at risk of missing additional games beyond Week 5. Through the 49ers' first four games, Juszczyk has recorded four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on six targets while also filling a key blocking role.