Juszczyk (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk exited in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. The fullback is a key part of the 49ers' rushing attack, and if he is unable to return, the role will likely be filled by a blocking tight end such as Luke Farrell or Jake Tonges

