49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juszczyk (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Juszczyk exited in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. The fullback is a key part of the 49ers' rushing attack, and if he is unable to return, the role will likely be filled by a blocking tight end such as Luke Farrell or Jake Tonges
