Nelson is slated to return to practice this week according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports.

Nelson was serving the final six games of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing-substance policy. Just because he returns to practice doesn't guarantee he'll suit up Sunday against the Panthers -- so look for more information on his status to come as the week unfolds.

