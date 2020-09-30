site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kyle-nelson-let-go-by-san-francisco | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Kyle Nelson: Let go by San Francisco
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nelson was cut by the 49ers on Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Per coach Kyle Shanahan, waiving Nelson "felt inevitable" after 5 bad snaps in Sunday's game. Nelson will look to latch on elsewhere around the league, as he could add value as a veteran long snapper.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by Dave Peters
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read